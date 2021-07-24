The Wild started the second day of the NHL draft on Saturday by adding the reigning Mr. Hockey.

Grand Rapids defenseman Jack Peart was selected 54th overall in the second round, becoming the 15th Minnesota native the team has taken in the draft.

Peart led Grand Rapids in points, registering 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points in 18 games last season, and was recognized as the top Minnesota high school player. He also skated in 24 games with Fargo in the USHL, chipping in a goal and 14 assists before scoring twice and finishing with seven points in nine playoff games during Fargo's run to the Clark Cup Final where it lost to Chicago.

The 18-year-old is committed to St. Cloud State.

On the first night of the draft, the Wild nabbed Swedish goalie Jesper Wallstedt at 20 and defenseman Carson Lambos at 26. The team is scheduled to make five more picks on Saturday, one in each round.