ELMONT, N.Y. – Kirill Kaprizov set an extraordinary standard as far as rookie seasons go.

But Matt Boldy has an impressive debut in the works.

The winger is at a point-per-game pace three-plus weeks into his NHL career after picking up a goal and assist to help the Wild hold off the Islanders 4-3 on Sunday in front of an announced 15,518 at UBS Arena and sweep its New York trip with its fifth consecutive victory.

Since Boldy appeared Jan. 6 at Boston, the Wild is 8-0-1. The last time the Wild went on a season-best nine-game point streak was Nov. 21-Dec. 9, when it climbed atop the NHL leaderboard.

"It's nuts for sure," Boldy said. "I think how we're playing right now and with our team everywhere on the ice, it makes it pretty easy. I just try to go out there and do my thing. It's been working, so hopefully we just keep that going."

Boldy was one of three Wild players to chip in a goal and assist; Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek were the others, with Kaprizov's deflection with 8 minutes, 33 seconds left in the third period emerging as the clincher.

Add in an assist and Kaprizov is up to 12 points during a seven-game point streak that matches his career high from earlier this season. He also has a point on the power play in a career-best four consecutive games and at 52 points overall, Kaprizov already has surpassed his output (51) from 55 games last season.

At the time, his goal put the Wild ahead 4-2, until the Islanders answered back with their first power play goal in four tries at 16 minutes when Oliver Wahlstrom poked in a loose puck.

But the Wild fended off New York's pressure the rest of the way, and Kaapo Kahkonen is a significant reason why.

The goalie recorded a season-high 40 saves, improving to 10-2-2. Since entering the league in 2019-20, Kahkonen paces NHL rookie goaltenders in wins (29) and is one victory shy of tying Pekka Rinne for the most all-time wins by a Finnish-born rookie netminder.

"Kaapo kept us in the hockey game and gave us a chance to win," coach Dean Evason said.

Instead of activating its comeback instincts, the Wild scored early and never surrendered the lead.

Brandon Duhaime buried an Eriksson Ek rebound at 3:36 and 1:03 later, Eriksson Ek's shot trickled through New York goalie Ilya Sorokin. The Wild went 1-for-2 on the power play; Sorokin totaled 17 saves.

Before the first period ended, the Islanders trimmed their deficit when Brock Nelson pounced on a shot that deflected off Alex Goligoski at 13:56. But the Wild regained a two-goal advantage 2:39 into the second on a tip by Boldy.

The goal sealed his third multi-point effort (Boldy also assisted on Eriksson Ek's goal), and he has five points during a career-long three-game point streak. His dad, Todd, was in attendance Sunday and has now been on hand for three of Boldy's four goals.

"I should invest in season tickets for him," said Boldy, who was drafted 12th overall in 2019.

Overall, the 20-year-old's nine points in his first nine career games since joining the Wild from the minors to make his NHL debut is a new team record – eclipsing the eight points Mikko Koivu had in his first nine games; Kaprizov had seven in nine.

"You can see he's super skilled," Eriksson Ek said. "He's so smart with the puck and his stick and how he uses his stick to change angles and plays. It's fun to see, and it's great for our team."

Kevin Fiala's assist on Boldy's goal was his 14th point during an 11-game point streak that is the longest active in the NHL and the second-best in Wild history; Mikael Granlund holds the record at 12 games.

Mats Zuccarello also entered the game on a 10-game point streak but didn't factor into the offense.

The Islanders had one goal in the second, a Ross Johnston breakaway at 4:03, but they couldn't escape the Wild's rear-view mirror.

The Wild still has a way to go to try to reclaim the top seed in the Central Division, let alone the NHL, but the team is making strides.

And its young players have been the key.

"Everyone's made me feel comfortable," Boldy said. "That's been the biggest thing coming in is being able to be comfortable and be confident."