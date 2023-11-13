The Wild added a fifth Swedish player to their roster Monday before leaving for Sweden and a pair of weekend games in Stockholm.

Jesper Wallstedt joined the team from Iowa as its third goalie after center Frederick Gaudreau, sidelined because an upper body injury, was put on long term injured reserve retroactively. Players on LTIR miss more than 10 games or 24 days of the season; Gaudreau has already missed nine.

Wallstedt, 20, was a first round pick (20th overall) in 2021. He is a native of Vesteras, Sweden, and has played at Iowa the past two seasons. In eight games this season he has a 2.01 goals against average and .932 save percentage.

The other Wild players from Sweden are forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson, defenseman Jonas Brodin and goalie Filip Gustavsson.

The Wild play Ottawa on Saturday and Toronto on Sunday at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Saturday's game is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start (Twin Cities time) and Sunday's game is set for 7 a.m.

They went through a final practice Monday morning without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who was taking a "maintenance" day, coach Dean Evason said.