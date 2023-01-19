6 p.m. at Carolina Hurricanes • PNC Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a 4-2 win at Washington on Tuesday that improved the team to 4-0-2 over its past six road games. After scoring twice vs. the Capitals, D Jared Spurgeon tied Pierre-Marc Bouchard for the eighth-most goals in franchise history at 106. C Frederick Gaudreau is on a three-game point streak and has two goals in that span. C Sam Steel had a goal and assist in the Wild's 2-1 overtime win vs. Carolina on Nov. 19. That improved the Wild to 11-3-3 over their past 17 games against the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes update: Carolina has been idle since a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Sunday. The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division with 62 points (27-9-8). At home, they're 13-5-2. RW Martin Necas has a team-best 39 points. His 17 goals trail only LW Andrei Svechnikov's 19 on the Hurricanes.