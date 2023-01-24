6 p.m. Tuesday at Tampa Bay • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Two consecutive road losses have the Wild seventh in the West. This is the end of their four-game East Coast road trip. ... D Matt Dumba (healthy scratch the past two games) is expected to return to the lineup. ... LW Marcus Foligno missed Saturday's loss at Florida because of illness, but practiced Monday. ... LW Kirill Kaprizov (26-30-56) is 13th in league scoring. ... The Wild is 17th in the league in scoring (3.11) and 11th defensively (2.84). ... W Ryan Reaves needs one penalty minute to become the eighth active player with 1,000 or more.

Lightning update: The defending Eastern Conference champions currently sit fifth in the East. ... RW Nikita Kucherov is the third-leading scorer in the NHL with 18 goals and a league-high 48 assists for 66 points. ... C Brayden Point has 27 goals, 11th in the league. ... At 3.60 goals per game, the Bolts are the fifth best offensive team are 15th in goals-against average (2.98). ... Former St. Cloud State defenseman Nick Perbix (upper body) is questionable.