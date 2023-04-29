The same issues that pushed the Wild to the brink of elimination also ended their season.

A meek power play led by an underwhelming offense was upstaged by the Stars 4-1 on Friday night in front of 19,389 at Xcel Energy Center to knock the Wild out of the playoffs.

This is the seventh consecutive series they've lost, and they've dropped a best-of-seven in six games in back-to-back years.

Dallas goalie and Lakeville native Jake Oettinger was sharp, his 22 stops coming after the 27-save shutout he pitched in Game 5.

In front of him, opportunistic Stars scorers continued to outplay the Wild: Dallas' first shot from Roope Hintz into the first period extinguished the Wild's early momentum before a two-goal second period from Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment widened a Stars' lead they'd hold onto the rest of the night.

Hintz's five goals, seven assists and 12 points in Round 1 led the series, his production dwarfing the Wild's top point-getters by seven points.

As expected, the Wild were urgent from the first drop of the puck, and they were almost rewarded for their desperation.

A deflected puck bounced right to Ryan Hartman but just as he went to stuff it behind Oettinger into an empty net, former Wild defenseman Ryan Suter jabbed his stick into the crease and Hartman's attempt caromed off the post.

Seconds later, Dallas went the other way, with Hintz cutting around the Wild's John Klingberg before roofing the puck over goaltender Filip Gustavsson at 6 minutes, 22 seconds.

That was the series in a nutshell, the Wild whiffing on their chances to take control while the Stars didn't miss.

Another case in point? The Wild's power play.

They had two looks later in the first period to recover but were denied on both tries. Overall, the Wild finished 4-for-22; Dallas went 9-for-24. Only two of those power plays came in Game 6, the Wild cutting back on their trips to the penalty box the only significant improvement they made from their earlier losses.

What didn't get better was the Wild's pressure against Oettinger.

That actually was worse in the second, the Stars outshooting the Wild 11-0 to begin the period and 18-5 overall while extending their lead.

Johnston sliced a one-timer through blown Wild coverage at 13:37 before a buzzer-beater breakaway by Marchment, the goal on the same shift as Mats Zuccarello's wind-up from dangerous range that missed the net.

Earlier in the period, the Wild also faced Oettinger after he lost his stick, but their shot sailed into the netting.

Gustavsson (23 saves) was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury for the third period, Fleury totaling six saves in relief during his first appearance since he started Game 2.

Oettinger's shutout streak ended at 114:06, Frederick Gaudreau deking the puck behind Oettinger with 7:07 to go in the third period. Max Domi capitalized into an empty net with 57 seconds left.

Kirill Kaprizov closed out the playoffs on a five-game rut, the longest he's gone in the NHL without a point.

His lone point in the series was a power play goal in the first period in Game 1.

Matt Boldy didn't score at all, his three points all assists.

The five points each from Zuccarello, Hartman and Gus Nyquist led the Wild; Gaudreau's three goals were most on the team.