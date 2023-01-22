Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Alex Lyon, Panthers: The goaltender from Baudette posted 29 saves.

2. Gustav Forsling, Panthers: The defenseman's third-period goal was the game-winner.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored on the power play and picked up an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals in two games for the Wild's Matt Boldy after an 11-game goalless skid.

2 Consecutive losses by the Wild on the road after beginning the trip with a win at Washington.

3 Assists for Kirill Kaprizov.