STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Alex Lyon, Panthers: The goaltender from Baudette posted 29 saves.
2. Gustav Forsling, Panthers: The defenseman's third-period goal was the game-winner.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored on the power play and picked up an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals in two games for the Wild's Matt Boldy after an 11-game goalless skid.
2 Consecutive losses by the Wild on the road after beginning the trip with a win at Washington.
3 Assists for Kirill Kaprizov.
