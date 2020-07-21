Fox Sports North will carry every game in the Wild's qualifying-round matchup against Vancouver that starts Aug.2 in Edmonton.

The network will also televise the Wild's exhibition game vs. Colorado on July 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Play-by-play announce Anthony LaPanta will be on the call with analysts Wes Walz and Ryan Carter. Kevin Gorg will handle reporting, and Audra Martin will host the pre/postgame shows. All player interviews will be conducted via Zoom. The telecasts will originate from Xcel Energy Center with the on-air talent working remotely for every game.

Puck drop for Game 1 is 9:30 p.m. on August 2, a Sunday night, and Game 2 is set for 9:45 p.m. on August 4. The rest of the starting times haven't been set for games scheduled on August 6, 7 and 9.

Game 1 will feature a special one-hour of Wild Live starting at 8:30 p.m.

Each of the Wild's qualifying-round games and its exhibition game can also be heard on 100.3 FM.