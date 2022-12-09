EDMONTON, Alberta — Jonas Brodin will be back in action on Friday when the Wild's road trip continues at Edmonton.

"He's definitely a big part of our hockey club," coach Dean Evason said. "Obviously, he's one of the best defenders in the league, in the world. We've given up some goals. To get somebody like him back is obviously a very positive thing for our group."

Brodin missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, not playing since Nov. 27 vs. Arizona. Before that game, Brodin was sidelined for two because of illness.

With Brodin returning, the Wild will scratch rookie Calen Addison.

This is the second of three matchups between the Wild and Oilers in 12 days, and the Wild nabbed the first game 5-3 last Thursday in St. Paul while limiting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to a combined four points.

But with the season series now shifting to Edmonton, the Oilers will have the last line change.

"Are we going to be conservative offensively? No," Evason said. "But are we going to be aware of those situations when the two of them are on the ice? For sure."

McDavid is on a six-game goal streak and seven-game point streak.

The Wild's Kirill Kaprizov also has goal (seven games) and point (13) streaks on the line.

If he scores Friday night, Kaprizov will become only the fifth NHLer since 1996-97 to post an eight-game goal streak at age 25 or younger.

In their four previous matchups against each other, Kaprizov has seven points while McDavid has three.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

0: Power play goals for the Wild last game for the first time in seven games.

3: Game point streaks for linemates Connor Dewar and Mason Shaw.

6-2: Stretch for the Wild over their past eight contests.

15-4-1: Record for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in 20 career starts vs. the Oilers.

28: Wins in Edmonton for the Wild, their most road victories against any NHL opponent.

About the Oilers:

McDavid has four points in his each of his last two games. Goalie Stuart Skinner is expected to be in net for the Oilers. He's 4-1 over his last five starts for Edmonton. Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has a team-high 21 points vs. the Wild in his career. Nugent-Hopkins is on a three-game point streak.