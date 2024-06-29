Here are the Wild's picks Friday and Saturday in the 2024 NHL entry draft in Las Vegas, with comments by director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett.

Zeev Buium

First round, 12th overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-0, 185

Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.

2023-24 team: Denver (NCAA)

Statistics: 11 goals, 50 points in 42 games

Comment: "The strengths of his game are his mobility and his execution in transition and running the power play. To me, he's a committed defender as well. He's stick on puck more than someone that's going to seal and contain physically. He's an engaged defender."

Ryder Ritchie

Second round, 45th overall

Position: right wing

Height/weight: 6-0, 177

Hometown: Calgary

2023-24 team: Prince Albert (Western Hockey League)

Statistics: 19 goals, 44 points in 47 games