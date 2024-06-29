Here are the Wild's picks Friday and Saturday in the 2024 NHL entry draft in Las Vegas, with comments by director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett.
Zeev Buium
First round, 12th overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 6-0, 185
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
2023-24 team: Denver (NCAA)
Statistics: 11 goals, 50 points in 42 games
Comment: "The strengths of his game are his mobility and his execution in transition and running the power play. To me, he's a committed defender as well. He's stick on puck more than someone that's going to seal and contain physically. He's an engaged defender."
Ryder Ritchie
Second round, 45th overall
Position: right wing
Height/weight: 6-0, 177
Hometown: Calgary
2023-24 team: Prince Albert (Western Hockey League)
Statistics: 19 goals, 44 points in 47 games