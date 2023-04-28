Game 6: Dallas at Wild • 8:30 p.m., Xcel Energy Center • TBS, BSN, 100.3 FM

Game preview: The Wild were blanked 4-0 in Game 5 at Dallas, the first shutout of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They're 3-5 all time when going down 3-2 in a best-of-seven series. The Stars are 17-3 when leading 3-2. C Roope Hintz has factored in six of the Stars' past seven goals.