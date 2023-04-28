Game 6: Dallas at Wild • 8:30 p.m., Xcel Energy Center • TBS, BSN, 100.3 FM
Game preview: The Wild were blanked 4-0 in Game 5 at Dallas, the first shutout of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They're 3-5 all time when going down 3-2 in a best-of-seven series. The Stars are 17-3 when leading 3-2. C Roope Hintz has factored in six of the Stars' past seven goals.
Sports
Hurricanes overcome injuries to reach 2nd round of playoffs
The Carolina Hurricanes are making a habit of winning at least one postseason series. This time they did it while missing some key players.
Sports
Sergio Garcia tied for 2nd-round lead at LIV Singapore
Sergio Garcia recalled one of his happy times at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore to shoot a 7-under 64 and to move into a share of the second-round lead with Talor Gooch at the LIV Singapore tournament.
Sports
Royals bring road losing streak into matchup with the Twins
Kansas City Royals (6-21, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-11, first in the AL Central)
Sports
Angels bring road slide into matchup against the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels (14-13, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-9, second in the NL Central)
Sports
Lakers obliterate Grizzlies 125-85, advance to 2nd round
LeBron James made sure the Lakers had the appropriate urgency for a closeout playoff game. Their raucous fans constantly urged them to end an infuriating decade without a postseason celebration on the Lakers' home court.