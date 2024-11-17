Almost getting shut out wasn’t the best first impression by the Wild as they began playing without Mats Zuccarello for the foreseeable future, but there’s reason to believe their coping skills will improve.
Amid gloom of Wild’s loss to Dallas is a gleam as Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov team up
Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov are two-thirds of a previously successful line that could be made whole soon by the return of Joel Eriksson Ek.
Their offense didn’t stay lukewarm Saturday night in the 2-1 defeat by Dallas, instead heating up in the third period after a tepid start to incite a nail-biting finish at Xcel Energy Center thanks to Kirill Kaprizov’s team-leading 11th goal.
“I feel like we have like more energy and play a little bit faster and create more chances,” Kaprizov said.
Matt Boldy also had a hand in the play, the third goal he and Kaprizov have combined on since they began taking regular shifts together Nov. 10 at Chicago during a 2-1 overtime loss.
But what could really buoy the Wild in Zuccarello’s absence is reuniting Kaprizov and Boldy with Joel Eriksson Ek once Eriksson Ek heals, a possibility that could be imminent because his lower-body injury is progressing.
“Ekky feels a lot better,” coach John Hynes said.
Zuccarello and Eriksson Ek were injured last Thursday in the 3-0 victory over Montreal, but each is facing a much different timeline for a return.
While Zuccarello is anticipated to require three to four weeks to recover after surgery on a lower-body injury he suffered when he appeared to get hit by a Brock Faber shot in the midsection, Eriksson Ek is considered day-to-day.
He didn’t get on the ice with the rest of the Wild on Saturday morning before facing the Stars — defenseman Jonas Brodin did despite missing a second straight game with an upper-body injury — but Hynes said Eriksson Ek was riding the bike. Hynes also expected Eriksson Ek and Brodin to practice Monday and be “up and moving.”
Getting Eriksson Ek back for the Wild’s upcoming three-game road trip to St. Louis, Edmonton and Calgary would be a boost, but the center rejoining the team also likely would stop the game of musical chairs that’s been taking place on the top line.
After shuffling helped the Wild rally for a point vs. the Blackhawks, Hynes made another in-game tweak against the Stars to again ignite the offense: Marco Rossi subbed in for Marcus Johansson and took over at center to begin the third period after Boldy started up the middle between Kaprizov and Johansson.
Through the first two periods, the three tallied two shots, one apiece from Kaprizov and Boldy.
“I thought Bolds was really going well early in the game,” Hynes said. “I didn’t think the line did a ton. I don’t think that was basically on Bolds. I thought he did a nice job on it.
“Going into the third, we made some line adjustments and different things. I thought it brought some juice to the group, and we had a hard push there.”
Not only did Kaprizov put three pucks on net, including his deflection for a goal with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left, but the entire team was more of a handful.
“The first two periods, we had kind of a lot of one-and-dones,” Marcus Foligno said. “So, we put an emphasis on shooting from the point and getting pucks in and playing a little bit of a work-boots mentality. For the most part, we stuck to it and gave us a chance to tie it up there.”
If they’d had Eriksson Ek and Zuccarello, who had rekindled his chemistry with Kaprizov to the tune of six goals and eight assists while Kaprizov (11 goals and 20 assists) is second in NHL scoring, the Wild might have found that equalizer.
Or maybe they wouldn’t have trailed at all.
The Wild will have to wait to get that duo back on the ice together, but Eriksson Ek is an intriguing option between Kaprizov and Boldy in the meantime.
After all, that line was one of the most dominant in the league when intact last season, going on a second-half tear that saw Kaprizov get within one goal of his career high of 47, Boldy rebound from a slow start for his most productive season and Eriksson Ek become a first-time 30-goal scorer.
The three were split up to start this season, with the Wild prioritizing depth over a top-heavy lineup, but the Wild have thrived when their best players have set the tone, and this would give them that opportunity.
“Missing Brods, Ekker and Zuccy, those are big losses, and they add more of an offensive punch,” Foligno said. “Not that you gotta play a little bit stingier, but it’s no different when Kirill’s out of the lineup, right? You gotta put your work boots on and go.”
