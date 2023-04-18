Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The NHL and its most tradition-bound media and fans want you to believe that the Stanley Cup playoffs are about grizzled veterans with scarred faces and randomized teeth.

That might not be the case with the Wild and the Stars, who began their first-round series on Monday night in Dallas, with Ryan Hartman scoring in the second overtime to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory.

On March 31, the Timberwolves played the Lakers at Target Center on a Friday night, bringing in a wave of fans from around the country wearing Lakers jerseys, and Minnesota's see-and-be-seen celebrities.

Right before tipoff, a smallish figure in a black jacket ducked into the tunnel that accesses courtside seats. No one seemed to notice him.

The Wild's Kirill Kaprizov might be mistaken for a supermarket bagger or a restaurant busboy. He's 5-10 and compact. Nothing about him, in street clothes, says "Superstar.'' Even in an arena filled with sports fans, he didn't need to hide his face to remain anonymous.

If Kaprizov and teammate Matt Boldy ever shave, they could probably share a razor, and it might last for a month. Boldy is taller than Kaprizov but no more imposing. Kaprizov is 25 and Boldy is 22 and no bartender would dare serve them without checking ID.

In Game 1 of the Wild's first-round playoff series against Dallas on Monday night, Kaprizov and Boldy found themselves in competition with the Stars' Jason Robertson, a 23-year-old, who, like the Wild stars, looks like the junior member of a boy band.

Kaprizov scored the first goal in what would become the longest game in franchise history. Boldy would unleash six shots, including two dangerous chances in OT. And Robertson would score the go-ahead goal in the second period.

They are young, skilled and symbolic of the modern NHL, in which clutching and grabbing has been replaced by speed-skating and corner-picking.

Kaprizov has already established himself as the best player in Wild history, earning him special attention from Dallas defenseman and former Wild Ryan Suter, who crosschecked him in front of the net, leaving Kaprizov hunched and grimacing.

Earlier this season, when Kaprizov was injured, Boldy surged.

Robertson is the turbo-charger in the Stars' tough, veteran lineup.

They may not share the ice often, but their statistical duel could determine the outcome of the series.

With 1:24 remaining in the first period, Kaprizov took a pass, burst toward the net and drew a slashing penalty. On the power play, he won a loose puck behind the Stars' net and flicked a pass to Zucarello, who dished to Jared Spurgeon high in the slot.

Kaprizov went to the front of the net and deflected in Spurgeon's shot to make it 1-0. According to the NHL, Kaprizov is the 10th player in the league's modern era to score 10 career playoff goals in 14 or fewer games, and just the second in the last 10 years, along with Vladimir Tarasenko.

With the score 1-1 early in the second period, Robertson shot through traffic to beat Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson on a power play, making it 2-1.

They are high-scorers in a series that could be low scoring.

In the first period, Robertson had two quick shots that were turned away by Wild goal Filip Gustavvson.

Early in the game, Kaprizov received a pass in prime scoring position and, strangely, failed to convert.

A few minutes later, he spun behind the Stars net and flicked a quick pass to Mats Zuccarello, who just missed with his shot.

Kaprizov hit Zuccarello with a beautiful pass on the power play midway through the second, but Zuccarello couldn't beat Stars goalie and Lakeville native Jake Oettinger. Boldy just missed the net a few seconds later.

Robertson had the best season of the three, thanks to health and prolific scoring. He played in all 82 regular-season games, producing 109 points and a plus-37 rating.

Kaprizov, who produced 108 points in 81 games last year, was limited to 75 points in 67 games this season, and finished with a rating of plus-4.

Boldy produced 63 points in 81 games, and a plus-1 rating, but scored 11 goals in a nine-game stretch while Kaprizov was out.

They represent the future for their franchises, and the present, as the most talented scorers in what is widely expected to be one of the most closely-contested of the first-round series.

For the Wild, the challenge might be keeping Kaprizov and Boldy healthy as Dallas, and Suter, play with increasing desperation.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.