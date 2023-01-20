Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes: The winger's shorthanded goal was the game-winner.

2. Martin Necas, Hurricanes: The winger had a goal and assist.

3. Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes: The goalie stopped 29 shots from the Wild.

By the numbers

1 Unsuccessful coach's challenge by the Wild for goaltender interference.

3 Special teams goals for the Hurricanes, who capitalized twice on the power play in addition to scoring shorthanded.

7 Saves by Andersen during a five-minute power play for the Wild in the third period.