GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Jacob Markstrom, Flames: The goaltender stopped 40 shots through regulation and overtime before going 3-for-4 in the shootout.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie posted his second straight shutout, finishing with 26 saves.
3. Tyler Toffoli, Flames: The winger had the decisive goal in the shootout.
By the numbers
0 Goals given up by Gustavsson in 175 minutes, 45 seconds, the third-longest shutout streak in Wild history.
10 Consecutive games in which the Wild have banked at least a point.
70 Jersey number for newcomer Oskar Sundqvist, who's the first in Wild history to sport those digits.
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Japan buzzing for Shohei Ohtani's return in WBC
Everyone in Japan seems to be a fan of Shohei Ohtani, and the buzz even extends to his teammates.
High Schools
Boys hockey state tournament. Get latest stories and updates here
Here's where you can find everything to follow the 2023 tournament. Game stories, news updates and how to watch on the web.
Twins
From DH to GM, Nelson Cruz tries out front-office work in WBC
Cruz has taken on an unprecedented dual role: Trying to make the San Diego padres roster while serving as general manager of the star-filled Dominican Republic team.
Gophers
Early returns: Three freshmen plan to return to U women's basketball
Three of the members of the Gophers' highly rated recruiting class of 2022, including leading scorer Mara Braun, said they intend to stay at Minnesota after Lindsay Whalen's departure.