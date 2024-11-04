Different style, same result as Wild keep winning

A clutch offense led by Kirill Kaprizov has been the Wild’s M.O. for much of their early-season success, but on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center they flexed a different muscle: Despite Kaprizov going pointless, the Wild outlasted the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime because of the attention they paid to their own zone — a versatility that could keep the opposition guessing when it comes to figuring out the Wild.