Wild gameday

1 p.m. vs. Arizona Coyotes • Xcel Energy Center • BSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are planning to get D Jonas Brodin back in action after he missed the past two games because of illness. His next game will be the 700th of his NHL career. Coach Dean Evason said the team will likely play seven defensemen vs. the Coyotes. The Wild recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa in the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. F Brandon Duhaime was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Coyotes update: The Coyotes are in a stretch of 14 straight road games. Through nine of them, they're 4-3-2. Arizona is second-to-last in the Central Division at 7-9-3. RW Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in scoring with 20 points. LW Lawson Crouse's nine goals are tops on the team.