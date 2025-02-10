Jayden, 17, is a fun, active and silly youth who enjoys outings and trying new things. He is personable, playful and can be a jokester. Jayden really enjoys walks through the neighborhood and long car rides while listening to music. Some of Jayden’s favorite snacks include Doritos, Takis and anything with a little kick to it.
Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Jayden likes car rides and music
The teen also enjoys spicy snacks and trying new things.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2025 at 11:59AM
Jayden will need to maintain contact with his birth family and the Hmong community.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.
