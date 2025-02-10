Lifestyle

Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Jayden likes car rides and music

The teen also enjoys spicy snacks and trying new things.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2025 at 11:59AM
Jayden is Minnesota's Waiting Child for January. (Provided)

Jayden, 17, is a fun, active and silly youth who enjoys outings and trying new things. He is personable, playful and can be a jokester. Jayden really enjoys walks through the neighborhood and long car rides while listening to music. Some of Jayden’s favorite snacks include Doritos, Takis and anything with a little kick to it.

Jayden will need to maintain contact with his birth family and the Hmong community.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Lifestyle

See More

Lifestyle

Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Jayden likes car rides and music

card image

The teen also enjoys spicy snacks and trying new things.

Lifestyle

Ask Eric: Wife tired of being the scheduler

Lifestyle

Where’s all the oil going?

card image