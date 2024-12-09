Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Jordan loves games and music

Jordan, 17, is a lively and spirited young man with a quick wit and a unique sense of humor. He loves engaging with others and sharing his wide array of hobbies and interests. Jordan is an avid fan of fantasy and board games such as Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. He also has a passion for Pokémon and Transformers. Jordan likes to listen to music, sing, play basketball and celebrate holidays. He also has a preference for Subway, Pizza Ranch and a good pair of shoes.