Jordan, 17, is a lively and spirited young man with a quick wit and a unique sense of humor. He loves engaging with others and sharing his wide array of hobbies and interests. Jordan is an avid fan of fantasy and board games such as Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. He also has a passion for Pokémon and Transformers. Jordan likes to listen to music, sing, play basketball and celebrate holidays. He also has a preference for Subway, Pizza Ranch and a good pair of shoes.
Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Jordan loves games and music
The 17-year-old has a sense of humor, too.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2024 at 10:59AM
Jordan is seeking a loving and accepting family who shares his enthusiasm for games and video games. His ideal family would be open to the idea of having pets and would provide an active and structured home environment.
Jordan will need to maintain contact with his birth parents.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.