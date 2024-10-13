Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Avery is artistic and enjoys music

Avery, 15, is artistic, outgoing and adventurous. He has a good peer group at school and enjoys sharing his interests with others. Avery enjoys participating in art club at school. He received a guitar for his birthday and is having fun learning new chords. Avery likes anime and listening to rap music. He also enjoys going out to eat, especially Mexican food. Avery loves video games and would like to have a garden.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2024 at 7:00PM
Only Minnesota families will be considered at this time.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.
