Meet Rhylan, Minnesota’s Waiting Child for June

Rhylan, 13, has a fabulous engineering mindset and loves to build and create things out of Legos and K’nex. He enjoys playing with dinosaurs and collecting Pokémon cards. Rhylan likes spending time outdoors, exploring nature, fishing and camping.
He enjoyed playing soccer last summer, and he scored his first goal. Rhylan enjoys going to trampoline parks, participating in taekwondo, and hanging out with friends. Rhylan would benefit from a family who is active and enjoys being outside doing activities like fishing, camping, sledding, swimming and hiking.
Rhylan will need to maintain contact with his siblings and grandparents. Only Minnesota families will be considered at this time.
Rhylan didn’t want his picture to appear. If you would like more information about him or about adopting or fostering a Minnesota Waiting Child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.