Emily Meister Barista, Minneapolis, 25

Volunteer Roles

Animal care volunteer at Farmaste Animal Sanctuary, a farm outside Lindstrom, Minn., that takes in abused farm animals and lets them live out their natural lives in comfort. I interact with the animals, help with feeding and watering, give needed medications and clean stalls.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

I was looking for a way to volunteer with animals, and the beliefs of the sanctuary line up with my vegan background. I lived in Lindstrom at the time so the sanctuary was a close option, which also helped guide me there. I initially started volunteering when they first opened. Then I connected with them again last year.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

Overall, volunteering at Farmaste Animal Sanctuary has been a great experience. Being able to interact and take care of the animals has been an experience that will stay with me forever. I enjoy being outside, so the fact that this is combined with helping animals has been a bonus. Volunteering has been a great way to spend some of my free time — knowing it's impactful to this organization is rewarding.

Pat Castellano Retired teacher and current substitute teacher, Duluth, 69

Volunteer Roles

Currently, Lyric Opera Board Member since 2021, League of Women Voters Duluth for 24 years, Animal Allies Humane Society starting in 1999, Duluth Warming Center serving citizens experiencing homelessness since 2019, political campaigns, Pet Partners animal therapy.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

Volunteering was a part of our upbringing in my family. Areas of interest were varied; a love for animals put me into the path of Animal Allies.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

If I can make one day easier or better for those at the Warming Center; if I can listen to a story, or make tater-tot hot dish for 50, or clean their space at the end of their stay so it is ready for their return, it is a very small something I can do. I have been given so many gifts in my life, been blessed with so many good opportunities that it is only right that I try to give back or give forward for someone else. And the areas I chose to volunteer in were also fun for me. The places you volunteer glean you friendships and sharing the same values as others makes a difference.

Aki Shibata Professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, moving to the Science Museum of Minnesota in May, St. Paul, 39

Volunteer Roles

Chairwoman of the board of directors of the Victoria Theater Arts Center, former theater that residents of the Rondo and Frogtown communities in St. Paul organized to protect from demolition, being remodeled as an arts center and community space.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

I wanted to be a citizen of the neighborhood and be connected to neighbors. I'm Japanese. so I'm always interested in United States culture.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

As much as I do, I get back twice as big in terms of fulfilling my passion, getting to know neighbors. It's super fun to spend time with neighbors and get a feeling of belonging to the community. Almost all of us on the board are parents, and we have members under 18 and over 70. It's multigenerational work that I usually never get to do at [my job]. Almost all the board members are members of the Indigenous community or people of color. I've never felt such a feeling of belonging to things I do.

Sandy Paulus and Toni Mula Married and retired, 59 and 60

Volunteer Roles

Help organize events for Minnesota AARP (including Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Movies for Grownups, On Tap).

How we chose to volunteer in this area

Sandy: We were looking for something to do, and I got this invitation in an email saying we'd been to a lot of AARP events and inviting us to volunteer. We signed up for three of them at that time. We went from there and just started signing up for different things and the more we got involved the more we signed up. ... Now we average probably three or four days a week.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

Sandy: We like what AARP stands for and what they offer. It starts with the staff, they are so good to us and so appreciative and make you feel so valued.

Toni: They're a great group of people, and they get good volunteers. It makes a big difference, who you're volunteering with and for. They just appreciate volunteers so much. ... We've made new friends we do stuff with outside of AARP.

Sandy: We're like two kids in a candy store — we're just giddy,