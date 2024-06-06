The Vikings on Thursday released an alternate uniform, called Winter Warrior, for the 2024 season and future years.

The uniform has a white jersey and pants with metallic gray and purple details, and features a white helmet, the first time the team has not had a purple one.

Other features include dripping icicle serifs on the numbers and a different font for the Vikings wordmark on the front of the jersey. The Nordic knot, which has been on the inside neckline since 2016, has been redesigned and placed outside the neckline. According to the team news release, three shields have been added to the knot to refer to coach Kevin O'Connell's mantra of "Our Way. Our Team. Our Process."

The Vikings will wear these uniforms for their "Monday Night Football" home game against the Bears on Dec. 16. The NFL allows teams to wear alternate uniforms twice each season. The Vikings used a "winter whiteout" theme for a Christmas Eve game against the Giants in 2022.

The new jerseys will go on sale Friday.