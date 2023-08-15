The Minnesota Vikings have evolved. Once a house of ill repute, now Vikingdom can accurately be described as a grown-up business run by grown-up humans.

They are no longer owned by an entity described as the "Gang of 10," a euphemism for "10 Angry Men," or a Texan billionaire carpetbagger bleating buzzwords before stripping the franchise to its studs.

They are no longer run by a general manager, Mike Lynn, who, if he wasn't racist, certainly found a way to persuade many of his Black players that he was.

They are no longer run by a coach who sold his Super Bowl tickets (Mike Tice) or dependent on a player who bumped a cop with his car and walked off the field during a game (Randy Moss).

They no longer terrorize a stretch of Interstate 494 by driving while impaired or acting like it, as they did in the late '80s.

The Wilfs have developed into quality owners. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell are likable. Kirk Cousins increased his likability with the 2022 season and his shrewd decision to document himself as a family man with a high pain tolerance in the "Quarterback" documentary series on Netflix.

The roster, coaching staff and football operations department are, if such generalities are meaningful, filled with professionals. They have built a remarkable training center to go with their remarkable football stadium, and their reputation as good actors in the community has improved. (Of course, they've also made a huge amount of money because the public funded their stadium.)

So why would they risk their burnished reputation for the sake of a declining backup running back?

Kareem Hunt, formerly of the Chiefs and Browns, visited the Vikings last week. As a football player, he is a classic example of an explosive back losing value as he ages. He is 28, the same age as Dalvin Cook. Hunt has rushed for more than 850 yards once in his career — as a rookie third-round draft pick with Kansas City.

Last year, he averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per game and totaled 468 rushing yards behind a strong offensive line, despite playing in 17 games.

The Vikings are interested in running back depth in part because Kene Nwangwu has been injured and rookie DeWayne McBride performed poorly in the team's first preseason game.

Hunt, who left his visit Friday without signing, might not be the answer to the Vikings' problem as a football player, and adding him would only hurt the franchise's reputation.

Kansas City released Hunt in 2018 after a video was published of Hunt knocking down and kicking a woman at a hotel.

The Browns signed him, and he has alternated between being an explosive part-timer and being an overrated backup.

But his performance shouldn't matter.

Every sports franchise has to decide where to draw the line when it comes to player misbehavior. I would draw that line at violence against women.

It's remarkable how often professional sports teams will sell their souls, and how often the price of their souls yields little of value.

The Minnesota Wild signed Chris Simon, who viciously injured players on the ice, during the 2007-2008 season to make them "tougher" for the playoffs. He contributed little, and they lost their first-round playoff series to Colorado in six games. Before signing Simon, General Manager Doug Risebrough was viewed as a wise and engaging figure. After the Simon signing, he appeared desperate and tactless.

The Twins were prepared to induct former star second baseman Chuck Knoblauch into their Hall of Fame in 2014 before he was arrested after allegedly smashing his ex-wife's head into a wall at their home. The Twins revoked the honor and canceled his ceremony.

However glorified their profession is, the Vikings run a workplace. They employ women, as well as men who have wives, girlfriends and daughters. By signing Hunt, they would be inviting someone who has been seen viciously attacking a woman into their offices and locker room and probably rewarding him with $1 million or more.

That's not the right way to conduct business, not if you are a mature and decent company.