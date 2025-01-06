Host Michael Rand was joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which of course started with the Vikings’ disappointing 31-9 loss in Detroit. With home field advantage and the No. 1 seed on the line, the Vikings couldn’t cash in red zone chances on offense. Now they have to go on the road and face a Rams team that already beat them once this year.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Vikings’ flop, Sam Darnold’s future and Anthony Edwards
22:00: The news isn’t much better with the Timberwolves.
34:00: The Wild, on the other hand, could be in the midst of a special season. And the mayo was flowing freely on P.J. Fleck’s head.
No quarterback faced an all-out blitz as often this season as Sam Darnold did Sunday in the Vikings' 31-9 loss to Detroit, NFL statistics show.