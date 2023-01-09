CHICAGO — Two Vikings defensive starters did not play while most of the other starters on offense and defense played only the first half of Sunday's 29-13 win over the Bears in the team's regular-season finale.

Safety Harrison Smith was ruled out Saturday with "knee soreness" that he had after Friday's practice, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith did not play because of what the team called a personal matter. Smith, who had 10 sacks in the regular season, traveled separately from the team to Chicago after missing Friday's practice. He watched the game from the sideline; he was expected to take the team flight back.

O'Connell said both Harrison Smith and Za'Darius Smith, who has dealt with a knee injury for much of this season, will be ready for next week's playoff opener against the Giants. Za'Darius Smith wasn't going to play against the Bears "regardless of the circumstances," O'Connell added.

"He actually got back to Chicago [Saturday] night," O'Connell said, "and was here for our team meetings and everything."

Quarterback Nick Mullens relieved Kirk Cousins to start the second half, going 11 for 13 with 116 yards and an interception. Receiver Justin Jefferson had four catches for 38 yards, ending his regular season with a league-leading 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards, sixth most all time.

"My main goal was 1,800 [yards], coming off 1,600 last year," Jefferson said. "Of course I wanted to [exceed] that goal and get to 2,000, but that's just something for next year."

Running back Dalvin Cook was cut by a cleat in the first quarter and spent time in the medical tent to "stop the bleeding," he said. Cook returned and handled 12 touches for 37 yards before halftime.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, tight end T.J. Hockenson and receiver Adam Thielen also did not play in the second half.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan went down in the fourth quarter and was evaluated for an apparent leg injury. He could have returned to the game, O'Connell said. Cornerback Patrick Peterson, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, nose tackle Harrison Phillips, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks did not play after halftime.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) were inactive.

Supporting Hamlin

The NFL gave warmup shirts and helmet decals to all players for this weekend's games to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose condition has improved as he remains hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest in a game on Monday night.

Jefferson and Phillips, who played with Hamlin in Buffalo in 2021, wore custom-made shirts with images of Hamlin. Edge rusher Patrick Jones II, who played with Hamlin at the University of Pittsburgh, sacked Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman and pointed to his taped wrist where he'd written Hamlin's No. 3.

Jones said he spoke with Hamlin via FaceTime on Saturday.

"He told me to go out there and handle my business for him," Jones said. "It was just so good to see him."

Next year's opponents set

The Vikings know which foes they'll face next season, even if they'll have to wait until this spring to learn the order. Aside from the typical trips through the NFC North, the Vikings will have six additional road games (an uneven nine road games and eight home games after having the opposite this season). They'll travel to the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles and Bengals. That's determined by playing the entire AFC West and NFC South divisions, plus the corresponding division winners of the NFC East and AFC North.

The Vikings will host three NFC North foes, plus the 49ers — as the winners of the NFC West — as well as the Chiefs, Chargers, Saints and Buccaneers.

Etc.