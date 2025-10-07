RandBall: Deciphering KOC on Vikings QBs, Reichard kick and more

Trying to find the meaning within the meaning of what an NFL coach says is a dangerous but necessary game.
Even coaches who are relatively forthcoming with information, as Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell seems to be, come into news conferences with their own agendas.
How things are said, and what is left unsaid, can give us a deeper glimpse into what they are really thinking — so long as we don’t look too hard or put words in a coach’s mouth that aren’t actually spoken.
That was the spirit in which I watched and rewatched O’Connell’s Monday news conference with reporters. I talked about some things I think I gleaned from it during Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
- O’Connell volunteered a lot of information about his quarterbacks, noting that Carson Wentz is “pretty sore” in his left shoulder, the injury that briefly knocked Wentz out of Sunday’s 21-17 victory. He also said J.J. McCarthy will get “extensive work” during the bye week as he ramps up for a full week of practice next week and that he thought McCarthy experienced a lot of growth watching the way Wentz operated the offense in the last three games. Wentz has been a valuable backup and stabilized the season, but he ranks No. 26 out of 32 in ESPN’s QBR metric. My guess based on what O’Connell said: As long as McCarthy is at or very near 100% healed from his ankle injury, he will start against the Eagles.
- O’Connell didn’t flat-out say Will Reichard’s field goal attempt Sunday hit a wire, but this part of his answer when asked about it was doing a lot of heavy lifting: “[Reichard] told me he thought he hit it well, and you know Will doesn’t end up that far off line historically since our time having him here. [I’m] not really sure what what to say on that one other than that was unfortunate if it did happen and if it didn’t, so be it.” O’Connell can afford to be diplomatic since the Vikings ended up winning the game, but it sure seems like he is convinced it hit the wire (and he wouldn’t be so casual about it if it had cost them the game).
- O’Connell went out of his way to praise Blake Brandel, the Vikings’ reserve lineman who made his first start at center on Sunday because starter Ryan Kelly and backup Michael Jurgens were injured. “What we learned is, is we have a another high-quality center option with Blake. Getting [Jurgens] back practicing again will give us a chance to assess what the best five looks like and that’s what we’ll go with. But Blake had a really, really strong day.” My take: It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Brandel start against the Eagles.
- This was from Sunday not Monday, but O’Connell is clearly frustrated by the Vikings’ fumbling problems. Running backs Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott both lost fumbles Sunday and have two apiece this season. I’m wondering if Cam Akers, who has never fumbled in more than 100 touches with the Vikings, might see more action until Aaron Jones is healthy.
- If you clicked on that link to ESPN’s QBR numbers, you might notice some familiar names at the very top. Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold, who were both on the Vikings in 2024 and were QB options this season, are No. 1 and No. 2 with Indianapolis and Seattle, respectively.
- Monday was the 20-year anniversary of the infamous Vikings’ Love Boat excursion on Lake Minnetonka. It was diabolical of the NFL to schedule the Vikings’ bye on the same week 20 years later, but perhaps Andrew Van Ginkel’s wife Samantha helped avoid any trouble?
- The NFL is off the rails. Jacksonville is 4-1? And they beat Kansas City on a play Monday during which QB Trevor Lawrence fell down?
- The American League division series are on the schedule Tuesday. Seattle and Detroit are tied 1-1 while the Blue Jays are trying to sweep the Yankees.
