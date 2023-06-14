Linebacker Jordan Hicks ended Tuesday's practice — the first of a two-day mandatory minicamp closing the Vikings' offseason program — by intercepting quarterback Kirk Cousins over the middle to end the starting offense's hurry-up drill.

"That's what you play this game for, man," Hicks said after practice. "I'm 30. I'll be 31 by the time the season comes, and it's still fun. Just as exciting as it was when I was 17."

Hicks, the ninth-year veteran entering his second Vikings season, never wanted to be part of Minnesota's roster churn this offseason — even when the team came asking for him to take a $1.5 million pay cut in March. He accepted the salary reduction, saying Tuesday he did so because of "a lot of things" on and off the field.

"I know guys that have played for Coach 'Flo' [new defensive coordinator Brian Flores] and say nothing but great things about the defense," Hicks said. "[He] was one of the things, but it's more than that. It's family, it's the ability to win and build off what we did last year. … There's a lot of things that go into it, football being one of them. Things off the field as well."

Hicks was one of six Vikings defenders to start every game last season (Hicks has been active for 72 consecutive NFL games). But two of those defenders — linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Peterson — are gone. Another, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, is holding out.

Hicks said teammates are respecting Hunter's decision to not report to the team's first mandatory practice. He also lauded the new and "aggressive" defensive playbook.

"You have to respect the fact that on any given play, you can bring five, six, seven — whatever it may be," Hicks said. "Whether we're coming or not, you have to think we're coming or your quarterback that's getting paid millions and millions of dollars is going to get hit, right?"

Addison to be 'full go' by training camp

Receiver Jordan Addison, the first-round pick out of USC, is expected to be a "full" participant at the start of training camp in late July, according to coach Kevin O'Connell. Addison remained sidelined Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury suffered last month during his first rookie minicamp practices.

Addison rode a stationary bike for a portion of Tuesday's practice.

"I'm just asking him questions," receiver K.J. Osborn said. "He's not getting any reps, but I'm trying to make sure he's taking mental reps."

Right tackle Brian O'Neill, defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, linebacker William Kwenkeu, receiver Malik Knowles, tackle Sam Schlueter and receiver Blake Proehl were present but not practicing. Second-year tackle Vederian Lowe replaced O'Neill at right tackle; Oli Udoh, who has been replacing O'Neill this spring, was not spotted on the field.

Nose tackle Harrison Phillips, who said he's rehabbing an injury from last season, returned to practice Tuesday but remained out of full team drills. Phillips said last week he expects to be ready for training camp.

Jersey and alumni day

Throwback jerseys and former Vikings players were seen around TCO Performance Center on Tuesday. The team hosted alumni for practice and a cookout, and among the ex-players attending were tight end Kyle Rudolph, safety Paul Krause and defensive tackle Esera Tuaolo.

Before practice, Cousins swapped Allen Iverson's Georgetown jersey out for his red No. 8. O'Connell donned a gray Anthony Edwards Timberwolves jersey — "[I] kept it local, kept it hometown," O'Connell said. Players voted cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.'s teal Vancouver Grizzlies Mike Bibby jersey as the locker room's best.

"All Kirk's idea," said O'Connell, the former NFL backup quarterback. "There was, in fact, a Kevin O'Connell San Diego State throwback — by a coach that will not be named because I don't want to give him any sort of publicity for that stunt."