People forget Tillery is yet another former first-round draft pick that’s in Minnesota after other teams gave up on him. The 28th overall pick of the Chargers in 2019 joined the Vikings this year from the Raiders because defensive coordinator Brian Flores knew Tillery didn’t mind getting grimy and going essentially unnoticed in a 3-4 defense that makes stars of its edge rushers and inside linebackers like another first-year Viking, Blake Cashman.