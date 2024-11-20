Jared Allen is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist.
Former Vikings diverge: Jared Allen makes Hall of Fame’s final 25 for Class of 2025, but Kevin Williams falls short
It’s Jared Allen’s fifth time in his five years of eligibility, and he’s expected to make the cut to 15 again, too.
Kevin Williams is not.
Again.
The Hall of Fame’s selection committee, which currently stands at 49 and could expand to 50 by the time it meets to select the Class of 2025, trimmed its list of 50 modern-era candidates to the 25 semifinalists who were announced Wednesday morning.
For Allen and Williams, former Vikings defensive linemen and teammates, it’s déjà vu so far. Allen, a four-time first-team All-Pro end, is a semifinalist for the fifth time in five years of eligibility and is expected to be among the 15 finalists for a fifth straight year as well. Williams, a five-time first-team All-Pro tackle, fell short one more time.
Players joining Allen as semifinalists in their first year of eligibility are linebacker Luke Kuechly, quarterback Eli Manning, edge rusher Terrell Suggs, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Adam Vinatieri and guard Marshal Yanda.
This list also includes 17 players who were semifinalists last year. Receiver Torry Holt is a semifinalist for an 11th time, while receiver Hines Ward (nine), safety Darren Woodson (nine), receiver Reggie Wayne (six) and running back Fred Taylor (six) follow. Players besides Allen who are semifinalists for a fifth time are cornerback Eric Allen, running back Ricky Watters and offensive tackle Willie Anderson.
Offensive tackle Richmond Webb, who retired in 2002, is a first-time semifinalist. Guard Steve Wisniewski, who last played in 2001, is a semifinalist for the first time in 11 years and second time overall.
The other semifinalists are receiver Anquan Boldin, guard Jahri Evans, tight end Antonio Gates, linebacker James Harrison, safety Rodney Harrison, linebacker Robert Mathis, receiver Steve Smith Sr. and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.
Allen played 12 seasons (2004-15) for the Chiefs (2004-07), Vikings (2008-13), Bears (2014-15) and Panthers (2015). He earned three of his four first-team All-Pro selections with the Vikings and set the franchise record for sacks in a season when he had 22 en route to finishing second behind Suggs in the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.
He ranks 12th on the NFL’s career sack list — compiled since 1981, when sacks became an official statistic — with 136. Among those top 12, Allen ranks fourth in sacks per game (.727) behind only Reggie White (.853), DeMarcus Ware (.778) and former Viking John Randle (.735).
Of the 11 players ahead of Allen on the career sack list, 10 are in the Hall of Fame. Suggs is the other. He had three more sacks than Allen but played five more years.
The next step in the modern-era category is a cut to 15 finalists late this year.
