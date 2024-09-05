Vikings injury report: Week 1 at New York Giants
The Vikings open the 2024 NFL season on Sunday against the Giants and are largely healthy, save for a pair of notable receivers.
Vikings: Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who suffered a sprained ankle and was carted off the field during an Aug. 14 joint practice against the Cleveland Browns, was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s padded practice. Coach Kevin O’Connell said he expects Addison to increase his practice reps and that he feels “pretty good about him making the game.”
Receiver Jalen Nailor, who missed 11 games last year because of concussion and hamstring issues, was listed as a limited participant Wednesday because of a sprained ankle.
Linebacker Blake Cashman (finger) and cornerback Shaq Griffin (hamstring) are cleared to play Sunday after recently missing practice time.
Giants: Defensive back Dane Belton (back), quarterback Drew Lock (abdomen), linebacker Micah McFadden (groin) and receiver Gunner Olszewski (groin) were listed as limited.
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson, no longer catching passes from Kirk Cousins, has one of the most important voices in the locker room. He’s using it to build the confidence of quarterback Sam Darnold.