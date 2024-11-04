Live updates: Vikings host Colts on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Vikings

Live: Vikings host the Colts on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The 5-2 Vikings are looking to end a two-game skid against the 4-4 Colts, who will be starting veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback at U.S. Bank Stadium.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 1:31AM
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will make his season debut Sunday night against the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two straight losses have the Vikings in need of a victory at U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of a three-game road trip. They’ll face the Colts in a game that was moved from noon to prime time as part of the NFL’s flexible scheduling policy, and they’ll try to get to 6-2 against an Indianapolis team that will start veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, not 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson.

Vikings’ offense, meanwhile, has all its weapons with the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson from January knee surgery. He joins Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and Aaron Jones in an offense that’s looking for a boost after red zone shortcomings and third-down failures in the last two games. But the Vikings will be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered his own season-ending knee injury against the Rams Oct. 24.

  • Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Sunday
  • TV: NBC
  • Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 88 (Westwood One) 225 (Vikings), 226 (Colts)
  • Line: Vikings by 5½

Check back here often for live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium:

