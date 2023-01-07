The remarkable happenings that have allowed these Vikings to reach 12-4 while being outscored on the season have led to this being declared the strangest of their 62 teams.

I already was contemplating that proposition after the incredible fourth-quarter events at Buffalo led to a 33-30 victory over the Bills on Nov. 13.

Of course, things only became stranger after that, marked by the humiliating home-dome loss to the Cowboys, soon to be followed by the record comeback from 33-0 down at halftime to the miserable Colts.

"I go to most of the games, including that one," Carl Eller said. "We often leave a little bit early to beat the crowd, and there was talk about leaving at halftime that day.

"We stayed, and then things started happening. … That's proof, you just take the ball the way it comes on a given day, and keep competing, and good things can happen."

Eller was sought for an interview as a key contributor for the only previous Vikings team that I would consider to be a rival in strangeness to Kevin O'Connell's weirdos.

Those would be the 1971 Vikings, a team that is a contender for fielding both the worst offense and best defense in franchise history.

There are a couple of teams that scored fewer points in a full season than those Vikings with 245, and there's one (1969) that gave up fewer than the 139, but you must consider this:

No Vikings offense was as inept after constantly being put in outstanding field position by its defense, and no Vikings defense had to return quickly to the field as often after three-and-outs by its offense.

"Our defense was so good, with our line leading the way, that Alan [Page] was voted as the league's MVP as a defensive tackle," Eller said. "That's never going to happen again."

The game that lives in infamy took place on Nov. 14, 1971 — a 3-0 victory over Green Bay at Met Stadium. Merrill Swanson wrote the game story for the Minneapolis Morning Tribune and led it thusly:

"The Minnesota Vikings' offense sunk to an all-time low in the mist at Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday. Yet, amazingly, the Vikings didn't lose. They won — which is almost miraculous."

Swanson then pointed out the Vikings on that day set team records for fewest net yards (87), fewest passing yards (21) and fewest first downs (five).

Obviously, Vikings management must have been in agreement with Swanson's harsh assessment, since he was hired as their public relations director not long thereafter.

"That's the game in Bloomington where Freddie [Cox] finally kicked a field goal late in the fourth quarter, isn't it?" Eller said.

"Jim Marshall … he was always our leader. He'd say, 'OK, no questions. We're going to get out there and stop 'em again.' "

That was the Vikings' third shutout, and in all 11 of their victories the defense held its opponent to no more than 13 points.

They went 11-3 and then lost a first-round playoff game to Dallas 20-12 on Dec. 25 at Met Stadium. Quarterbacks Gary Cuozzo and Bobby Lee each threw two interceptions on that melancholy Christmas.

"We went and traded for Fran [Tarkenton] to play quarterback and we went to three Super Bowls with that defense," Eller said.

This theory was given to Eller: As our much-honored "Moose," no one could have played in more hard-nosed football games for Minnesota glory than him.

First came three varsity seasons, one winning the Rose Bowl as a two-way tackle for the Gophers, then the sixth overall draft choice and 14 seasons with the Vikings, most as the defensive line carried the title "Purple People Eaters."

"Freshmen weren't eligible for varsity, so I came up here in late summer of 1960," Eller said. "It started getting cold late in the fall, and I wondered, 'What am I doing here?'

"But when the Vikings let me go to Seattle all those years later [1978] … I thought that might be a fit as a place to live, but instead I realized how much I missed Minnesota.

"Since I came here as a kid from the South, I've really never left."

Eller turns 81 on Jan. 25. He's been married to Molly (Heisenfelt) for the last six years. He has a son, two daughters and four grandkids, and the son — Regis, a former Breck and then Northwestern football player — is now the director of scouting for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eller has done it all — Pro Football of Fame as a Viking (2004), College Football Hall of Fame as a Gopher (2006) — and now, as an ardent Vikings follower in 2022, he has seen it all.

"Justin Jefferson … those catches are incredible,'' Eller said. "And you know what I like about him? He's a team player. He knows they are going after him, but he's a tough kid and keeps competing."

Little bigger, could've been a Purple People Eater? "Maybe," said our Moose.