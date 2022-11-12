The Vikings and the Bills have played each other only 14 times since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. But this year's teams are full of connections.

Super Bowl history: Not that either team's fans need the reminder, but both franchises are 0-4 in the Super Bowl.

Stefon Diggs: Drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round in 2015, Diggs had 401 receptions for 4,932 yards and 32 TDs (most notably the "Minneapolis Miracle) in five seasons in Minnesota. He was traded to Buffalo in March 2020 for four draft picks, including a first-rounder that year, and has been one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL with the Bills.

Case Keenum: The Bills' backup quarterback — and possibly Sunday's starter — won 12 games (including the "Minneapolis Miracle") as the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2017. It was his only season with the team, and after stops in Denver, Washington and Cleveland, he was traded to Buffalo in March.

Leslie Frazier: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was 21-32-1 as the Vikings head coach from 2010-13 after serving as the defensive coordinator for three seasons before that. When Frazier was in Minnesota, the Buffalo staff included Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine (defensive coordinator, 2013) and running backs coach Curtis Modkins (offensive coordinator, 2010-12).

Harrison Phillips: The Vikings starting nose tackle was drafted by Buffalo and played four seasons there before signing with Minnesota as a free agent in the offseason. His foundation remains active in Buffalo.

The other Phillips family: Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips went to high school outside of Buffalo when his father, Wade, was on the Bills' staff from 1995-2000, first as defensive coordinator and then as head coach.

Brothers in the backfield: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is the older brother of Bills rookie running back James Cook. They play against each other for the first time. "It's a fun time for my family and something I'll remember forever," Dalvin said.

Familiar faces on the practice squad: Tight end Zach Davidson, drafted by the Vikings in 2021 with the final pick from the Diggs' trade, is now on the Buffalo practice squad, along with cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who spent seven seasons with the Vikings from 2013-19 and started 97 games. Rhodes was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game.