Only two teams finished with a better home record in 2024 than the Vikings had at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nobody was more successful at sending fans home with a positive experience.
Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium ranked NFL’s best in ‘Voice of the Fan’ survey
It’s the first time the Vikings have finished first in the seasonlong survey, which asks fans to rate their experiences attending games.
The Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium finished first in the NFL’s 2024 “Voice of the Fan” survey, which asks fans who attended a game to rate their satisfaction with everything from pregame entertainment to concessions and gameday staff. The team set a record in the “Overall Gameday Satisfaction” category while finishing first in game entertainment and earning top-five finishes in five of the survey’s nine main categories.
“These incredible rankings reflect the dedication, energy and commitment of our entire staff as well as the collaboration with the [Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority], ASM, Aramark and all of our stadium partners,” Andrew Miller, Vikings chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We always seek to provide a world-class experience for Vikings fans, who we believe are the most passionate fans in the NFL, and we’re honored they rated their experience positively with such record-breaking marks.”
The team’s 107-person gameday production, which is lauded annually with sports entertainment awards, ranked as the league’s best and most family-friendly, while the “Skol” chant helped the Vikings finish first in the team/fan rituals category. The 15-minute “Showtime” pregame production, which ends with fake snow falling from the ceiling as players emerge from a 30-foot tunnel shaped like a Viking ship with a dragon at its bow, finished second in pregame on-field entertainment. Fans praised everything from the in-game music selections to crowd energy.
“When you hear people talk about the atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium, all that stuff, very few people have actually experienced that [in nine years],” Vikings Vice President of Content and Production Bryan Harper said in a December interview. “You’ll hear people say, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get there. It’s a bucket list-type item.‘ So it’ll be cool to continue to see it grow.”
The Vikings also saw major jumps in their scores from 2023, with gameday staff moving up five spots to second in 2024 and the team’s food and beverage scores jumping from 14th to fifth. J.P. Paul, Vikings vice president of stadium operations, attributed the improvement to the team and Aramark, its concession provider, establishing new partnerships with local businesses such as Von Hanson’s Meats and Parlour Bar to enhance the stadium’s food offerings.
It takes about 3,000 people to put on a Vikings game, Paul said, from food service workers to ticket agents, ushers and security staff. Before this season, the Vikings rolled out a new training plan for gameday staff, giving them chances to practice scenarios they might encounter on a Sunday.
“It’s [things like], if you’re the usher and you see somebody spill popcorn, making sure the concessionaire knows that when you walk up there and ask for a free popcorn, you’re going to get that free popcorn, no questions asked,” Paul said. “Get it back to that guest as quickly as possible. And then, if they want to walk the guest back to their seat, help them carry that popcorn, or whatever it might be. So it’s just little things like that.”
The Vikings' surprising 14-3 season, in which the team lost just once at home after winning two games at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023, certainly didn’t hurt. But Paul said even during 13-win seasons in 2017 and 2022, the Vikings never saw fan satisfaction scores as high as they were in 2024.
“We always joke, ‘The hot dogs are hotter, and the beer is colder when we’re winning,‘ ” Paul said. “But over the years, there’s been a lot of work put in, and I think you’re seeing a little culmination of that now on a lot of different levels.”
