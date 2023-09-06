How a searching offseason got coach O'Connell ready for Year 2 with the Vikings
In Kevin O'Connell's first season as coach, the Vikings put together one of the most incredible regular seasons in team history. But a deflating playoff loss led to an offseason of urgency.
Better with age? Cousins strives to keep improving as he turns 35
His future with the team is uncertain, so the Vikings quarterback is living in the moment and working to be healthy enough to make many more football moments. 'When I feel good, I lead better,' Kirk Cousins says.
Championship grind: Game-by-game analysis of the Vikings schedule
A division title comes with a first-place schedule, and some high-profile opponents are coming to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.
Six new Vikings who could make a big impact in 2023
A mass exodus of veteran players opened up opportunities for new contributors on the Vikings roster. Meet four free-agent signings and two rookies in important roles.
Art and soul: Vikings' tattoos tell poignant stories about players' lives
The players' body art honors ancestors, supplies motivation and provides reminders about where they've been or where they're hoping to go.
Souhan: Analysis of Cousins' future as Vikings QB sparks two questions
The Vikings are investing in tight ends and receivers. What about the quarterback at the center of it all in the final year of his contract?
New leader of Vikings cornerbacks is still ascending
No new Vikings player is in a more pivotal role than cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who is being asked to play multiple positions and be a leader to his not-much-younger teammates.
Randball
The Vikings have a mammoth talent gap: Jefferson, then everyone else
A recent ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL shows the Vikings to be in an unusual — and not good — position compared to the rest of the NFL's top teams.
