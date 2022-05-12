The night started with two quick goals in Minnesota United's U.S. Open Cup match with Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field. It ended with a game abandoned at Allianz Lake.

After a weather delay of 3 hours, 8 minutes, the game was called at 10:29 p.m. The game will be restarted at 1 p.m. Thursday, and Minnesota United said tickets for the match will be honored.

The score is tied 1-1.

Eight minutes into the match, a brilliant through ball found Franco Fragapane behind the Rapids line on the left side of the box. He passed back to Abu Danladi sandwiched between two defenders who slid to send the ball past goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

The early lead didn't last long. Rapids forward Diego Rubio won a free kick just outside the Loons' box on a Joseph Rosales foul in the 15th minute. Rubio rocketed the set piece off the wall, but his rebound shot back into the box ricocheted to Nicolas Mezquida, who connected for the equalizer.

The game didn't last much longer than that. Lightning struck within eight miles of Allianz Field three minutes after Mezquida's goal, sparking an immediate suspension of the game. Players and coaches headed to the locker rooms as the limited fans in attendance took shelter on the concourse.

Protocol allows for a resumption of the game 30 minutes after the last lightning strike, which initially seemed to be achieved with no strikes in the half hour after that first bolt. Colorado players came back out of the lockers for a 10-minute warm up that only lasted five before another strike sent players and fans back into shelter at 7:56 p.m.

A light rain quickly became a torrential downpour, turning the Allianz grass into a lake swamped enough to see waves blow through. The jumbotron in the south end of the stadium flashed a tornado warning around 8:30 p.m. that sent home most fans still clinging to hope.

St. Paul city ordinance required the game resume by 10:59 p.m. if it was to resume at all Wednesday.

As promised at training Tuesday, Heath made significant changes to the starting lineup, rolling out a 3-4-3 formation for the first time this season while giving several key starters rest. Wil Trapp and Emanuel Reynoso both started the game on the bench while Dayne St. Clair was kept out of the squad.

Midfielder Robin Lod, who missed Saturday's game against FC Cincinnati with illness, returned to the squad on the bench while striker Luis Amarilla remained out with an illness of his own.

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller made his first start since United's last US Open Cup game against Forward Madison in which he kept a clean sheet, albeit without facing a shot on goal. He didn't manage a save against three shots in the 18 minutes played Wednesday.

Fragapane's assist marked a huge step forward for the forward. Coming into Wednesday, he had recorded no goals and one assist in the season opener against Philadelphia as he's recovered from lingering hamstring issues. Speaking after training Tuesday, Heath felt the solution to his recent struggles was to keep giving him opportunities.

"You just have to keep playing the way he knows he's done," Heath said of Fragapane. "You know, he's had a good career by being that guy who creates and gets in the box and takes chances."

He made all of the opportunity Wednesday night.