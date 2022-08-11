If it's compelling and competitive soccer MLS executives wanted in a rematch of last year's All-Star Game in Los Angeles, that's what they got in their side's 2-1 victory over Mexico's Liga MX stars Wednesday at Allianz Field.

Blackhawk helicopters barely made their appearance for the national anthems over the stadium when Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela scored in the third minute.

Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz scored a penalty kick goal in the 73rd minute to make it 2-0 before Liga MX defender Kevin Alvarez's long strike in the 84th minute brought Mexico's first-division stars within a goal but no closer.

MLS's third goalkeeper of the game, New York City FC's Sean Johnson, made a big save in the 90th minute to preserve the lead.

Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair, the second MLS goalkeeper, was named the All-Star Game MVP. He finished with four saves.

This time last year in Los Angeles, the teams played to a 1-1 draw and MLS won it on penalty kicks (3-2) in Los Angeles.

It was dramatic enough for an All-Star that MLS and Liga MX decided to do it again Wednesday on a glorious summer night in St. Paul that featured those helicopters, a large remote-controlled loon that flew through the stadium before the game and a sellout crowd announced at 19,797.

"I knew the people would turn out," Minnesota United and MLS team coach Adrian Heath said in a second-half ESPN broadcast interview. "I'm so pleased for everybody connected with our club. It shows how far we've come in six years."

On Wednesday, goalkeepers Andre Blake from Philadelphia, St. Clair and Johnson combined for the victory.

Vela in that third minute scored the fastest goal for Major League Soccer against international competition in MLS All-Star Game history.

Heath led the MLS team in his own Allianz Field because he is the hometown coach. That allowed him to choose 12 players for his 26-man roster and Heath included his own Emanuel Reynoso and St. Clair.

He started Reynoso in a three-man midfield with MLS leading scorer and fellow Argentine Sebastian Driussi and a player Heath long has admired, Columbus' Darlington Nagbe.

Heath insists Nagbe could have played for any Premier League team in England or big European club earlier in his career "when he was young and flying."

Up top, Heath started a superstar three-man front with LA Galaxy's Chicharito and Vela — both Mexicans representing MLS against their home country — alongside Seattle's Jordan Morris.

Reynoso wore uniform No. 16 rather than his Loons No. 10 while New England's Carles Gil wore the 10.

Heath worked the sideline with dress shirt but no sportcoat on the stadium's north end, opposite to the south sideline from which he always coaches the Loons. He coached Reynoso and most of the other MLS starters for the first half but gave Vela, Driussi and Blake the night off after the first 32 minutes.

St. Clair replaced Blake at that point in a game all players are limited to 45 minutes at the most.

"The hard part is asking them to come out after 30 minutes because they all want to stay on," Heath told ESPN.

St. Clair came off the field in the 60th minute, replaced by Johnson after he played nearly 30 scoreless minutes. He clapped his hands over his head toward the supporters in the stadium's north end and then to the entire crowd as he went to the bench and was greeted by Heath.

"We've all enjoyed it," Heath said. "Players have been an absolute credit to themselves and their clubs. It doesn't surprise me. That's the reason they're all stars. They're dedicated to the game and they have a competitive streak in them."

Nagbe went down in a heap after being tackled from behind on a play that ESPN announcer Jon Champion termed "naughty" for such an exhibition. Nagbe tumbled, losing a shoe in the process before he writhed on grass. He stayed in the game.

St. Clair made a two-handed stop as the clock ticked away in the first half and Liga MX outdid MLS on shots on goal 5-1.