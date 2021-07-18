There was no Tale of the Tape available for Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath's sideline kerfuffle with looming Seattle defender Abdoulaye Cissoko during Sunday's second half, but it would have been lopsided.

Coach and opposing player exchanged words after Cissoko fell in front of Heath beyond the sideline and writhed in supposed agony at Heath's feet. They later discussed the heated words said and Cissoko's pointed finger in the 63rd minute when he was subbed out late in the game and then again at game's end.

"Well, we're fine," Heath said.

Heath thought Cissoko's fall was, well, embellished some.

"As per usual, I told him to get up," Heath said. "I didn't think he was injured. And then by the reaction, he didn't look as though he was injured."

Cissoko eventually got up — all 6-3 of him — and played on.

"I didn't realize he was such a big boy until he stood up right in front of me," Heath said. "So it might have been a mistake, that one, to say. Hey, we all live and learn."

Boxall to the booth

Starting right back Michael Boxall missed his second consecutive game with a thigh injury that cost him a trip to the Tokyo Olympics. Instead, he subbed as commentator on the club's radio broadcast with play-by-play guy Callum Williams. TV commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin moved booths from Bally Sports North to ESPN for the nationally televised matinee.

"He's disappointed," Heath said. "I think I'd be disappointed not representing your country, and the Olympics is special, but we have to think about the long term as well."

Still waiting

Starting right back Romain Metanire hadn't returned in time to play Sunday from a trip home to France seeking to obtain his U.S. green card. DJ Taylor started in his place, and Brent Kallman started in Boxall's spot alongside fellow center back Bakaye Dibassy.

Back to work

Normal starters Hassani Dotson and Wil Trapp returned to the central midfield after they rested during a midweek game at Colorado two weeks ago. Veteran Ozzie Alonso and DP Jan Gregus started for them in Denver.

"If you look at the high-speed running, the distance coverage, Wil and Hassani have put an incredible shift in," Heath said. "And the fact that Ozzie and Jan was our midfield last year, we thought it was good to recharge the batteries with 10 days between games."

The cameras see all

Striker Ramon Abila was suspended Sunday for a red card he received July 7 at Colorado. Video review determined he jabbed an opponent as both sides jostled for position before a free kick late in the game.

"When I played, there was one camera that followed the ball," Heath said. "You could get away with an awful lot, and people did. These days, every game is six, seven cameras and VAR another look at it and you're not going to get away with it. If you put yourself in that position, then you're going to have to have understand what the consequences are."

For his people

Cuban native Ozzie Alonso wore a T-shirt that said "S.O.S. Cuba" in pregame warmups.Cuba was roiled by protests against its government last week.