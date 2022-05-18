Loons gameday

7 p.m. vs LA Galaxy * BSN, 1500-AM

Preview

The Galaxy is fourth in the Western Conference, 6-4-1 overall and 3-2-1 away from home. The Loons are 10th, 4-5-2 overall and 3-2-1 at home. The Galaxy allowed three goals in the first 23 minutes of Saturday's 3-1 home loss to FC Dallas after it had allowed four goals in its previous seven MLS games. The Loons scored the game's first goal and lost 3-1 at Seattle on Sunday. … These teams have met nine times in the regular season and the Loons have won just once. That was the last time the Galaxy came to Allianz Field, a 3-0 victory in September 2021. Their one playoff game was the Galaxy's 2-1 first-round victory at Allianz Field in October 2019. That was the Loons' first playoff game. … The Loons have lost three consecutive games — at LAFC and Seattle, FC Cincinnati at home — for the first time since they started the 2021 season 0-4. They have lost five of their past seven MLS games after they had been unbeaten in six regular-season games before that, dating to last season.

Injuries

The Galaxy lists Adam Saldana (left ankle), Jorge Villafana (left knee) and Víctor Vazquez (right upper leg) as out. The Loons list Patrick Weah (knee), Romain Metanire (thigh) and Hassani Dotson (knee) as out.