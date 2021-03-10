It's back to Seattle for Minnesota United to open its 2021 regular season on April 16 against the Sounders, who rallied to defeat the Loons in crushing fashion in the 2020 Western Conference final.

The game, at 8:30 p.m. central, will be nationally televised on FS1.

The Loons will play their home opener at Allianz Field on April 24 in a 7 p.m. game against Real Salt Lake.

After not allowing fans at home games last season, Minnesota United officials have submitted plans and protocols to state officials seeking to open Allianz Field safely to fans in various capacities this season. Gov. Tim Walz is reportedly close to announcing a decision on plans for the Loons and the Minnesota Twins for games at Target Field.

Season-opening and home-opening games were announced Wednesday by Major League Soccer for all of its 27 franchises. Full season dates and broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Loons fell 3-2 to the Sounders on Dec. 7 after holding a two-goal lead in the second half.

"It will certainly bring back some memories and a lot of emotions from last year," Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said in a team statement. "Going to Seattle you always get up for that game. It'll be nice to start the campaign where we ended and begin our work right away."

Defender Michael Boxall said in the statement, "We're good enough to beat them, just need to do it for 90 minutes. But they've always been one of the better teams in this league, at least until Ozzie [Alonso] came here, so we'll be alright."