Wednesday night's game against D.C. United was the first time that Minnesota United has played a team from MLS's Eastern Conference this season. It's one of only two games the Loons will play against the other conference this year.

So the silver lining from the team's 3-1 loss at Audi Field was that, for once, earning zero points on the night didn't also mean that a conference rival earned three.

The Loons were missing all-star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, who was being rested after dealing with some hamstring issues last Saturday, amid a stretch of three games in eight days. Reynoso is the team's chief offensive engine. With him, the Loons had scored five goals in two games; without him, Minnesota's struggles to create offensive chances returned.

It took D.C. 23 minutes to find its first goal, from the penalty spot. Right back Andy Najar, almost playing as a right wing, cut inside in the Minnesota penalty area and fell over Chase Gasper's outstretched leg. The contact was minimal, but referee Ramy Touchan pointed to the penalty spot and did not take a second look on replay. Striker Ola Kamara, MLS's leading scorer, tucked home the penalty to make the game 1-0, his 17th goal of the season.

Minnesota, playing out of a defensively-focused 5-2-3 formation, struggled to change its approach, but with five minutes to go in the first half, they found an equalizer from a set piece. Franco Fragapane swung in a dangerous free kick from the right side of the field, and defender Bakaye Dibassy found himself open for a glancing header just inside the far post.

You could sense the Loons trying simply to reach halftime on level terms, but in the final minute of the first half, D.C. went ahead again. Dibassy trailed Kamara all the way out to the sideline, but went down clutching his ankle, leaving wide-open space on the left side of Minnesota's defense for Kamara to drive into. His run pulled center back Brent Kallman out of the middle, leaving acres of space for a pass to D.C. winger Julian Gressel, who buried the open chance to make the game 2-1.

D.C. came into the game having earned eight penalty kicks on the year, two more than any other MLS team, and early in the second half they earned their second of the game, after a foul by Dibassy. This time, though, Kamara could not convert, rolling a penalty near the center of the goal that Tyler Miller gladly smothered.

In what must be a first for Minnesota soccer, the Loons made a quadruple substitution with a half-hour to go, replacing the team's entire attacking unit. The second unit, however, was no more successful in creating offensive chances than the first had been. And as the Loons attempted to push forward in the final minutes, D.C. put the game out of reach.

A turnover in Minnesota's end gave D.C. midfielder Junior Moreno a chance to shoot from outside the penalty area. His shot was going wide, but hit a Minnesota defender and looped past a wrong-footed Miller and into the net.

