7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City • Allianz Field • MLS Season Pass, 1500 AM

Preview: Loons striker Teemu Pukki, Joseph Rosales and Sang Bin Jeong all trained Friday after they missed last Saturday's 1-1 draw with New England on international duty. Coach Adrian Heath said all three are ready to play. … Loons midfielder and captain Wil Trapp trained during Friday's light session. He had been away from the team since Saturday's game because of illness. If he doesn't play, Hassani Dotson likely will move from left wing to central midfield alongside Ján Gregus. ... Kansas City lost 3-2 at Miami last week when the home team was without superstar Lionel Messi, who was with the Argentina national team. … Heath said he expects midfielder Kervin Arriaga to train with his teammates Monday for the first time since he had knee surgery in early August.

Injuries: The Loons list center back Micky Tapias (thigh) questionable and Arriaga out. Robin Lod and Ryen Jiba are on the season-ending injury list. Sporting Kansas City lists F Johnny Russell (ankle), D Graham Zusi (hamstring), MF Gadi Kinda (ankle) and F Stephen Afrifa (hamstring) as questionable and D Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery) and D Kayden Pierre (hamstring) as out.