Minnesota United has signed defender Michael Boxall, the club's career leader in games played in Major League Soccer, to a new two-year contract, starting in 2022.

Boxall, 33, has made 105 regular-season MLS appearances, all of them starts, with the Loons and has 124 league appearances overall, with four goals scored. The center back joined the Loons during the 2017 season. He also has played in 33 games for the New Zealand national team.

Loons coach Adrian Heath called Boxall a "consummate professional, great teammate, consistent" in a club news release. "Delighted that he's got a contract that he fully deserves."

United faces Western Conference-leading Seattle at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Loons are 8-6-7, fifth in the West with 31 points. The Sounders are 12-4-6 for 42 points. The teams have met twice this season, with Seattle winning 4-0 at home in the season opener and Minnesota winning 1-0 at Allianz Field on July 18.