Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath did the math two-by-two all week before Saturday's 1-0 victory over San Jose on a clear, crisp early spring night at Allianz Field.

The way Heath figured it, a victory over the Earthquakes would make his Loons 2-0-2 after the season's first four games – and have them right on track with two points earned per game.

"Two points a game if you want to be on top of the league," he said. "Eight points, four games. If we win, considering who we've played, I'd be really, really pleased."

Call him tickled then after striker Luis Amarilla's 32nd-minute goal stood all night as the winner.

That's just as it was last week in a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls, when Amarilla's 51st-minute goal stood to the end.

His team now has scored one goal a game and is 2-0-2 in its first four games after it started last season 0-4 and still made the playoffs.

Amarilla scored his second goal in as many games, and three of the four he has scored in all MLS competitions have now come against San Jose. He scored two of his three goals against the Earthquakes in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

One came in the season's second game before the league shut down for four months. The other came in the MLS is Back tournament that restarted the season in Orlando in July. His goal at the New York Red Bulls came on a right-footed volley off Hassani Dotson's crossing pass in that 51st minute.

On Saturday, he used his left foot to give his team the 1-0 lead. He did it by finishing off Robin Lod's cross from the right side that went past two Earthquakes players and straight to Amarilla in the 18-yard box.

Young Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made his second consecutive start and first regular-season start since a May 8, 2021, loss at Colorado. That was his — and the Loons' — fourth consecutive loss before Tyler Miller started the season's fifth game and won the game for the rest of the year until he tested positive for COVID-19 just before a first-round playoff loss at Portland.

St. Clairis scheduled to leave Sunday to join his Canadian national team for its final three qualifying games aimed toward reaching the World Cup in November, for the first time since 1986.

The Loons came to Allianz Field 1-0-2 in their first three games after consecutive 1-1 draws with Philadelphia and Nashville SC and that 1-0 victory at the Red Bulls. The Earthquakes arrived winless, 0-2-1 after a comeback 3-3 draw with Columbus Crew and losses 3-1 to the Red Bulls and 2-0 at Philadelphia. That's where the Loons played to that draw.

Loons newcomer Bongokuhle Hlongwane played his third MLS game and started his first before left-side attacker Franco Fragapane subbed into the game for him in the 65th minute.

Hlongwane exited just after he had a close-range scoring chance that San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski reached low and stopped a minute earlier.

Substitute DJ Taylor came into the game about the same time Fragapane did and replaced captain Wil Trapp. Taylor moved to the right-back position, where Dotson started for injured Romain Metanire. Dotson moved into the defensive midfield alongside Kervin Arriaga, who made his Allianz Field debut.

Three Earthquakes players with Minnesota connections started the game. Team captain Jackson Yueill of Bloomington started, as did former Loons players Jan Gregus and Francisco Calvo.