Minnesota United's seven-game unbeaten streak ended Wednesday night in the last place they lost with a 2-0 defeat at Colorado.

The Loons had gone 4-0-3 since they lost 3-2 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park more than two months ago.

The Rapids scored three unanswered goals after halftime and won 3-2 on a night that was the Loons' fourth consecutive loss to start the season.

They had gone that 4-0-3 since then, winning a 1-0 game at Portland when they scored in the second minute and then hung on fiercely all night to the slimmest of margins.

On Saturday, San Jose played them to a 2-2 draw that should have been three points earned rather than just one.

On Wednesday, they allowed Braian Galvan's goal just before halftime and Andre Shinyashiki's 80th minute goal on which he curiously passed to himself and unofficially got both the goal and the assist.

The Loons generated little movement from their attacking front four on a night when right-side winger Robin Lod played with Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou for the first time back from the Euro championships.

The Loons playing with a reunited central midfield and almost a completely new four-man back line as well.

They also played the last five-plus minutes down a man after second-half sub Roman Abila received a red card while both teams jostled physically lining up for a free-kick in the 84th minute.

Heath made six lineup changes from Saturday out of both choice and need.

He welcomed Lod and central midfielder Jan Gregus both back from Europe to start for the first time since they left for their national teams after a May 29 game at Real Salt Lake.

Gregus was reunited in the central midfielder with old mate Ozzie Alonso in a two-man combination Heath recreated while giving Hassani Dotson and Wil Trapp a night's rest just four days after they played Saturday.

The defensive back line was nearly completely remade. Only starting left-back Chase Gasper remained in his normal position — he's also the only Loon left now who has played every minute so far this season.

Versatile defender Jukka Raitala, just back with Lod from playing for Finland, started at left center-back Bakaye Dibassy because of a thigh injury. Brent Kallman started for veteran and ironman Michael Boxall at right center back after Boxall was injured in Saturday's first half and now his Olympic availability with New Zealand is uncertain.

And former USL defender D.J. Taylor started at Romain Metanire's right-back position while Metanire remained away on a trip home to France to get his U.S. green card.

The crossbar saved Loons starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller twice before halftime, but it didn't a third time. That's when Galvan's curving, left-foot shot from 14 yards out eluded Miller's outstretched arms and caromed into the goal off the far left post in the 45th minute.

Miller himself made consecutive saves before that when he first came off his line to stop Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett's shot from 12 yards away and when Gregus' clearing attempt hit a Colorado player and bounded immediately back toward Miller, he stopped the ball yet again.

After halftime, Miller came out again to stop the Rapids' Auston Trusty on a sharp-angled shot approaching the goal line and Fragapane headed a ball away from danger.

