Minnesota United faces tough roster decisions once the MLS playoffs end
The Loons have five key players, in particular, who could either get long-term deals or be jettisoned this offseason.
By Jon Marthaler
Minnesota United’s success since the end of August has helped validate the team’s summer roster moves. Kelvin Yeboah, Jefferson Díaz, and Joaquín Pereyra have all slotted into the starting lineup, and all are signed through at least part of the 2027 season.
The Loons, who finish the regular season Saturday, won’t have to decide whether to keep those players around, but they can’t say the same for another big chunk of their current lineup. When the offseason starts, it’ll be front-office crunch time.
The Loons have 2025 contract options on five players who are regularly in the starting eleven, which puts them in an awkward spot. They can pick up the one-year options, but that would mean a risk of losing the players for nothing in a year’s time. And so, from the front-office perspective, it means that the five are likely in a similar situation this offseason: either it’s time for a contract extension, or time to go on the trade/auction block.
The list is headlined by a pair of 24-year-old forwards, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Tani Oluwaseyi. Hlongwane leads the team in goals this season, and has scored 28 over the past two years — including a 2023 season when his expected numbers were a lot better than his actual numbers, a sign that he was playing better than his goal tally might have suggested.
Hlongwane, though, is currently in a special roster spot with the Loons. He’s an Under-22 Initiative player, which means his salary hits the cap at a reduced charge; if the Loons re-signed him, outside of that roster spot, that number would be significantly higher.
Oluwaseyi, meanwhile, was Minnesota’s early-season breakout star; he’s still seventh in the league in goal contributions per 90 minutes, with eight goals and four assists in less than 12 full matches. That said, he’s dealt with recurring injuries, and hasn’t scored in his last 10 appearances, while falling behind Yeboah in the pecking order at striker.
On the other end of the field, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is also set to head into his option year. At 27, he’s still in his prime, and by the numbers he’s been a near-top-five goalkeeper in MLS since the middle of last season. With no other proven options in net waiting in the wings, if the Loons weren’t able to agree on a contract extension with St. Clair, they’d likely have to spend even more to bring in a top-drawer replacement.
Midfielder Hassani Dotson is another intriguing prospect, in terms of Minnesota’s offseason plan. Dotson has been perhaps Minnesota’s best player, post-Leagues Cup — but his best position, on paper, is awfully similar to the best positions of both Pereyra and Robin Lod. Dotson is also 27 and might be due a raise — which opens up the question of whether the Loons would be able to afford to bring back the entire midfield.
Apart from the four young players, Minnesota has a very interesting call to make on defensive midfielder Wil Trapp, who also has a contract option. He’ll be 32 before the 2025 season starts, and chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad made a strong push to sign another defensive midfielder in the summer. At the same time, everybody at the club loves Trapp and loves his leadership, and manager Eric Ramsay can’t say enough good things about him.
In addition to players who are regularly in the lineup, the team also has options on goalkeeper Clint Irwin, who hasn’t been in the matchday squad since June 29, and fullback Anthony Markanich, who’s made one first-team start since his summer arrival.
As for free agents, the decisions might be more straightforward. MNUFC re-signed center back Michael Boxall a few weeks ago, removing a key out-of-contract name from their out-of-contract list. The others are defender Zarek Valentin, who has only five appearances this season, and attacking midfielder Franco Fragapane, who has transitioned this year to what is mostly a substitute role.
The Loons currently have the postseason more on their mind than the offseason. But with the team playing well now, it’s worth enjoying the squad as currently constituted; it’s unlikely that everyone on the list will be back in Loons colors next year.
Jon Marthaler
