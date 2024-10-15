Minnesota United faces tough roster decisions once the MLS playoffs end

The Loons have 2025 contract options on five players who are regularly in the starting eleven, which puts them in an awkward spot. They can pick up the one-year options, but that would mean a risk of losing the players for nothing in a year’s time. And so, from the front-office perspective, it means that the five are likely in a similar situation this offseason: either it’s time for a contract extension, or time to go on the trade/auction block.