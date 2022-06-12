Minnesota United won Saturday's international friendly 4-3 over Germany second division SC Paderborn 07 at Allianz Field, but lost former MLS All Star and veteran defender Romain Metanire to injury once again.

The Loons won on second-team forward Aziel Jackson's first first-team goal, scoring the eventual winner in the 75th minute on a 22-yard free kick that rose over the SC Paderborn wall and underneath the crossbar with a ball perfectly struck.

SC Paderborn's 80th-minute goal pulled it within 4-3, but no closer on a fine summer's night when the club announced an audience surpassing 18,000 for a friendly.

Metanire had played just 22 minutes all season — all in an April 10 game at Austin FC — because of a hamstring torn in last season's first-round playoff loss to Portland.

After multiple delays in his return, Metanire started Saturday and expected to play at least the first half of a game that marked the first time a Bundesliga 2 team had played MLS competition.

But he came up hopping in pain in the 26th minute after chasing a ball on a full run. He ended up on the field attended to before he left and was replaced by sub DJ Taylor with the game tied 1-1.

The Loons already had lost starting left back Kemar Lawrence in the 12th minute after he collided with starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller in pursuit of a ball and writhed on the grass in the six-yard box.

Veteran Oniel Fisher replaced him in a game played with no substitution limits or video-assisted review.

The Loons led 1-0 on defender Bakaye Dibassy's flicked-on corner kick goal, 2-1 on starter Jacori Hayes' left-footed strike just before halftime and then 3-2 on starting striker Luis Amarilla's first goal since March 19 in the 61st minute.

Amarilla scored after he stepped around the Paderborn keeper and scored into an empty net on a goal set up by the passing of second-half subs Adrien Hunou and Niko Hansen.

With five Loons called away for international duty during this three-week FIFA break, coach Adrian Heath juggled both his starting lineup and the one that started the second half.

Hayes, Amarilla and Joseph Rosales among others joined Metanire in the starting 11. Forwards Hunou, Justin McMaster as well as Hansen, Nabi Kibunguchy and young goalkeeper Fred Emmings came on for the second half.

Emmings made his Loons debut after he graduated high school at St. Paul Central on Wednesday.

SC Paderborn swapped out its lineup for a fresh one at halftime in its first preseason game following its season that ended in March.

The visitors arrived jet-lagged to begin their preseason already with friendly games at Allianz Field and Forward Madison in Wisconsin before they complete their nine-day trip by training in Chicago.

They trained at the Loons' Blaine facility, walked near their hotel in downtown Minneapolis, attended Friday night's Twins-Tampa Bay game with countryman Max Kepler in the lineup and attended a German language immersion school with a visit that impressed Paderborn players with the students' command of the language.

Loons players don't fare as well.

"My German is poor," McMaster said. "Yeah, it's terrible."