Minnesota United has exercised contract options with defensive midfielder Wil Trapp, defender D.J. Taylor and midfielder Tani Oluwaseyi for 2023 while it negotiates to bring back three addition players.

Young midfielders Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez played last season on loans with teams in Honduras and Mexico, respectively, that have ended. But the club is negotiating to bring back both, it said Monday in announcing its end-of-season roster moves.

The Loons also are discussing a new contract with goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who played in three MLS games and started two in 2022 while, according to the MLS Players Association, he earned $445,938 in total compensation.

Miller, 29, was one of nine players whose contract options were declined. But the club said it was negotiating with Miller as well.

He began the season as the starting goalkeeper. But he fell ill the afternoon of the team's third game and was replaced by Dayne St. Clair, who didn't relinquish the job for the rest of the season. St. Clair started 32 of the Loons' 34 MLS games.

St. Clair on Sunday was named to the Canadian World Cup team that will begin play in Qatar next week.

A 2019 league All-Star in his MLS debut, right back Romain Metanire's contract option was declined after he missed all but 22 minutes of the season because of hamstring injuries.

The Loons also declined options on veterans Jacori Hayes, Niko Hansen and Oniel Fisher, 2017 No. 1 overall pick Abu Danladi, Callum Montgomery, former Loons first-round pick Nabi Kibunguchy and Justin McMaster.

Center back Bakaye Dibassy, star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and versatile Robin Lod all signed new contracts during this past season that will begin in 2023.

St. Clair, Alan Benitez, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Brent Kallman, Devin Padelford, Franco Fragapane, Fred Emmings, Hassani Dotson, Kemar Lawrence, Kervin Arriaga, Luis Amarilla, Michael Boxall, Mender Garcia and Patrick Weah all have guaranteed contracts for the 2023 season.

Backup goalkeeper Eric Dick is out of contract, but there are talks about a new contract to bring him back, too.