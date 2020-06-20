Minnesota United players showed they’re united when they recorded a social justice video they posted across their social media platforms Saturday afternoon.

A 20-second video shot with a drone opens with an image of the words “Black Lives Matter” on a T-shirt and then moves out to show veteran defender Ike Opara down on a knee, his right fist raised, at Allianz Field’s midfield. As the camera moves away, teammate Thomas Chacon strikes the same pose to Opara’s right and Mason Toye to his left until the video shows all players following Opara’s lead around the pitch’s midfield circle.

Players wrote their own captions when each posted the video on Twitter, Instagram and other social media.

Opara wrote, “Change is coming.” Veteran teammate Ethan Finlay wrote, “We Are United, there will be change.” Team captain Ozzie Alonso said, “We all bleed the same color,” young midfielder Jacori Hayes posted, “Today and Always” while goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh added, “We are united.”

Veteran defender Michael Boxall simply included a black fist emoji.

Players coordinated with the club’s front office and coaching staff about posting the video that’s part of worldwide unrest spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police that shook Minneapolis and St. Paul and far beyond.

“Like I’ve said all along, it’s time for change,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “I’m really proud the way our players have responded to what’s gone on in the last few weeks here in Minnesota. We haven’t had to prompt them. They’ve been out there marching. They’ve been out there showing their solidarity with everybody, and it doesn’t surprise me they’ve organized that today. We all think it’s time for change, and hopefully this is the beginning of it.”

Heath’s interview was conducted by a team employee and provided to media after the Loons trained at Allianz Field on Saturday for the first time in nearly three months.

Hayes posted his thoughts on his Instagram account earlier this month and repeated that on the club’s social media and website. Hayes called himself “numb” and feeling “helpless” after he saw video of Floyd’s death.

“This is a vicious cycle,” he said. “A black person is murdered at the hands of a police officer…It seems every few weeks I learn another name. Another person murdered due to racial prejudice. In the end, I feel lost and confused.”

Minnesota United closed its offices Friday, and its full-time employees, players and coaches received a paid holiday to observe Juneteenth, which celebrates every June 19 the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States.

Opara helped form the Black Players Coalition of MLS announced in a news release Friday that will “address the racial inequalities in our league, stand with all those fighting racism in the world of soccer and positively impact black communities across the United States and Canada,” among many other aims. Opara is one of 12 MLS players on the coalition’s board that represents more than 70 black players in the league.

Loons midfielder Jan Gregus kneeled in unison with Opara, Hayes and all his teammates Saturday.

“It’s very important, and it just shows what we stand for in the club, in the culture, in the community,” Gregus said, “and I think and we all hope the same thing and that’s what we showed with this.”